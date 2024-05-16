Controversial clergyman, Prophet Odumeje, has claimed to have an A1 in English language as he reveals why he sometimes uses bad grammar.

The preacher made this known while he was speaking to his congregation, as he reacted to mockery from people who opine that he doesn’t know how to speak English properly.

According to him, he speak fluently in English but he purposefully employs bad grammar to convey sarcasm and make his point more clearly.

Prophet Odumeje added that he doesn’t lack the ability to speak English fluently as he had scored A1 in the exam.

In his words;

“In terms of grammar or English, I have A1, but because sometimes I want to put you under sarcastic or sarcastical,” he said.

His statement has sparked a mixed reaction from his followers and critics.

While some praised his creativity and ability to connect with his audience, others have expressed concern about the potential confusion and miscommunication that can arise from using bad grammar.



