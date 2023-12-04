Nollywood actress, Bisola Badmus is celebrating her birthday today, December 4th, 2023.

The baby mama of Fuji singer, Kwam1, ok to her Instagram page to express gratitude to God for her life.

According to her, she have been battling with a serious neurological condition, Encephalopathy, for over a year.

The illness took a toll on her physical and emotional well-being and forced her to withdraw from social media for a long time.

While she was still battling with the life threatening illness, she lost her precious mother.

Expressing gratitude to God, Bisola Badmus acknowledged her faith and belief in his power.

“Thank you, Lord, for another amazing year to celebrate my new age in sound health. Over a year now have been battling with health issues. Hmmm(Encephalopathy ) I can’t even wish my enemy such illness

it was a tough one indeed a tough one

That made me stay off social media for a long while now

In btw I lost my previous mother. Unquestionable God, I thank you for everything particularly for me to witness yet another birthday of mine…I say thank you for keeping me alive till this moment bcos if not for God Almighty where would I have been ni tooto olohun ni OBASETANMAKUSIBIKAN

I will be an ungrateful soul if I fail to appreciate the amazing people who stood by me during the challenging period

My family and friends, My colleagues in the Movie industry and business associates, the brands I represent…Eshey modupe gidi gan oooo

Thank you all once again May we all live long on earth

Happy Birthday to me once again. ADUNNI”. She wrote.

