Nigerian movie producer, Alex Kleanson has congratulated his wife, Ekene Umenwa on her latest endorsement deal with Popular skincare brand, Marymic Skincare Spa.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Filmmaker expressed his pride in her accomplishments.

The proud husband also appreciated the skincare company for trusting his wife’s brand. He expressed his belief that their partnership will be successful.

Finally, Alex Kleanson invoked God’s blessings on both Ekene Umenwa and the skincare company.

He wrote:

“Congratulations my hardworking beautiful wife on your latest endorsement deal, many more greatness and open doors. Keep making me proud,I love you @ekene_umenwa . Thank you @marymic_skincare_spa for always trusting my wife’s brand God will bless you and make you more bigger Amen.”

