Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has joined the growing list of celebrities who have hailed Ilebaye for her victory in BBNaija season 8 All-Stars.

Ilebaye was announced the winner of the show on Sunday, October 1, by BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu after beating her fellow finalists Mercy Eke and CeeC to claim the grand prize of N120 million.

In a tweet, Davido hailed Ilebaye after she was crowned winner of the shoe.

The music star wrote: “ILEBAYE ….I love a success story !”

Ilebaye replied to the tweet, appreciate OBO for his heartwarming message.

She wrote: “Thank you OBO🙏❤️”

