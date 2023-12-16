Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, popularly known as, Shallipopi, has declared his undying love for his colleague, Odumodublvck.

In a post via the microblogging platform, X, Shallipopi expressed having a soft spot for the ‘Declan Rice‘ singer.

He wrote:

“I love @Odumodublvck_ pass my babe😂.”

In response, Odumodublvck jokingly lamented how expensive the statement was without sounding offended.

He replied;

“OOOOOOOO GOD 🤦🏿‍♂️😭😂.”

See below:

See netizens reactions below:

Way_90s said: “Una never tell us wetin una dey do for back oo.”

Tjbrandy_ stated: “LGBTQ…..I cover your yansh with the blood of Jesus.”

anthonystilldey noted: “Odumodu reading this tweet with the intention of piping you.”

JunelJohn4 said: “Shey Una don Dey do the other way round 😂😂😂❤️.”

iamkuttie wrote: “Bruh don dey farm for another banger collabo 💀💀. You can’t fool Me, I’m familiar with your game 💀”

ben_highest stated: “Sure me say you no get babe, na oscroh u dey order always.”