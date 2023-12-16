Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, popularly known as, Shallipopi, has declared his undying love for his colleague, Odumodublvck.
In a post via the microblogging platform, X, Shallipopi expressed having a soft spot for the ‘Declan Rice‘ singer.
He wrote:
“I love @Odumodublvck_ pass my babe😂.”
In response, Odumodublvck jokingly lamented how expensive the statement was without sounding offended.
He replied;
“OOOOOOOO GOD 🤦🏿♂️😭😂.”
Way_90s said: “Una never tell us wetin una dey do for back oo.”
Tjbrandy_ stated: “LGBTQ…..I cover your yansh with the blood of Jesus.”
anthonystilldey noted: “Odumodu reading this tweet with the intention of piping you.”
JunelJohn4 said: “Shey Una don Dey do the other way round 😂😂😂❤️.”
iamkuttie wrote: “Bruh don dey farm for another banger collabo 💀💀. You can’t fool Me, I’m familiar with your game 💀”
ben_highest stated: “Sure me say you no get babe, na oscroh u dey order always.”
