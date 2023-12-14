Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly as Odumodublvck, has revealed how his hatred for Manchester United influences his dating choice.

He took to the micro blogging platform Twitter (X) that many women have been professing love to him through his Instagram DM but one that stood out in a negative way is a girl who supports Manchester United.

The ‘Declan Rice’ hitmaker said he can never “stoop so low” to date a female fan of the ‘Red Devils’.

Odumodublvck said he found out the club she supports when he checked her profile, and he appreciated every other lady but her.

He wrote: “I have so many pretty women in my DM on Instagram professing their love to me and I really appreciate them. But one girl, I checked her profile and saw she was a Man U fan. I will never stoop so low.”