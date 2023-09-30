Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Phyna has reacted after her father called her out for abandoning her family.

Recall that in a recent interview with Vanguard, Mr. Felix Otabor, claimed that he has not seen or spoken to his daughter since she won the show in 2022.

According to him, she has not helped him financially, despite the fact that she won a grand prize of N100 million.

Otabor also said that Phyna asked him to get rid of his old cars, promising to change his life, but has not done so.

He is now jobless and has to rely on the kindness of others to get by.

Reacting to this via Twitter, Phyna revealed that in the History of dragging, this is the first she cried.

Phyna revealed that the criticism she received after her father called her out touched her.

“In the history of dragging ….. this is the first time I cried and it touched me 💔

Let’s meet later on instagram live.” She wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ:Mohbad: “By their fruits you shall know them”- Ruth Kadiri berates Reno Omokri and Naira Marley over tell-all interview