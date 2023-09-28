Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Ruth Kadiri Ezerika has criticized singer Naira Marley and former presidential side, Reno Omokri for their thoroughly revealing interview.

In an interview with Reno Omokri on Wednesday night, Naira Marley released a video of his final discussion with the late talented singer, Mohbad, in which the deceased discussed his battle with suicide thoughts.

The Marlians music boss, who was close with Mohbad before his unfortunate death, revealed that he was not even in the country when the tragic incident took place.

In response, Nollywood screen star, Ruth Kadiri take a swipe at them, saying that one can identify them by their fruits, seemingly implying that the two are comparable.

Ruth Kadiri added that if Nigeria had laws, we wouldn’t be on social media discussing who is right and wrong.

Sending a message to late singer, Mohbad to rest well, she prayed for Nigerians not to happen to anyone.

“By their fruits, you shall know them!

If Nigeria had laws would we even be on social media discussing who is right and who is wrong?

Trying to get justice from the core of our existence???

Like I always say! May Nigeria not happen to you!”.

See netizens reactions below:

Real Richness wrote, “This is so annoying. So instead of reporting to the station, he is granting interview with Reno

Emma Courage Official wrote, “Make all of them go report themselves for police station, period

Official Daliz CEO wrote, “Naira if you no bring out a medical report that shows Mohbad had mental issue nah Ogun go Kee you

I Am Brezzy wrote, “Getting justice in Africa is a waste of time because how many rich people are in jail over there. Rich and famous people only get arrested Abroad not in Africa

Real Africana wrote, “Dis mumu man just wan trend as Peter Obi matter drop. Next case na Mohbad obviously