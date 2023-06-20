Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has extended his warm wishes to legendary singer Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, on his 73rd birthday.

Taking to his Twitter page, Peter Obi shared a photo of himself with Charly Boy and celebrated the musician on reaching this milestone.

He commended Charly Boy for his advocacy for good governance and his unwavering stance against injustice, corruption, and other societal challenges that hinder the progress of the country.

Peter Obi expressed his belief that Nigeria requires more individuals like Charly Boy who fearlessly speak out for the betterment of the nation.

In his words,

“My dear elder brother, Charles “Chukwuemeka Oputa – I rejoice with and celebrate you today as you mark your 73rd birthday anniversary.”

“You have consistently remained an advocate of good governance in Nigeria”.

“You fearlessly raised your voice against injustice, corruption, and other societal ills that contend with the peace and progress of our nation.”

“We need more men like you in Nigeria who can speak truth to power and hold the leaders accountable”.