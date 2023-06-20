Blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus has criticized Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson for her accusations against Tonto Dikeh.

Yvonne Nelson recently released her memoir in which she claimed that Tonto Dikeh had been involved with her ex-boyfriend, Iyanya, among others.

In defense of Tonto, Stella Dimoko Korkus accused Yvonne of fabricating lies about the controversial actress, stating that her book is filled with falsehoods.

Stella asserted that there was never a romantic relationship between Tonto and Iyanya, and she criticized Yvonne for targeting Nigerian celebrities in an attempt to revive her own career.

Expressing her hope that Tonto would not respond to Yvonne’s allegations, Stella went on to claim that Yvonne had engaged in a romantic relationship with and became pregnant by her former friend’s husband.

Stella mentioned that she had conducted her own investigation into the matter years ago after a Twitter dispute between Yvonne and her former friend, and she found no evidence of an affair between the two.

