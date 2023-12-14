Nigerian comedianne, Warri Pikin has celebrated her second daughter, Chidera on her 7th birthday today, December 14.

The thespian took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos of her princess.

Sharing the birthday photos, Warri Pikin called her daughter her precious gem and biggest pride.

According to her, the little princess filled their home with endless laughter and joy.

The skit maker is thankful to God for giving her such a wonderful daughter.

She wrote;

“Chidera Michelle Oyin-miebi Asuoha is 7years Old Today🎁🎊🎂💃

.

Happy Birthday My Special Jewel and Pride

Thank you for bringing unending laughs and smiles to our beautiful home.

We love you and celebrate you now and always Dear chidera.

Thank you Lord for this bundle of joy you have given us, cause your grace and Favour to keep speaking over her.”

