Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has celebrated her elder brother, Lawrence on his birthday.

The thespian took to Instagram to share cute photos of the celebrant.

In her caption, Regina Daniels mentioned how her elder brother is always intentional about her, “looking out for her,” “caring for her,” and “loving her.”

She playfully admitted that her brother even sends her “money always even though I don’t ask.”

In her words:

“Just look at mineeee !!! @sweezzy1 🤩🥰

Happy belated birthday obim ❤️. I won’t write an epistle as I normally would but just thank you for being so amazing. You are always so intentional about me and looking out for me, caring me, loving me and sending me money always even though I don’t ask😂 …I love you broooooo. I pray that God’s continuous guidance, love and protection will be upon your life. The strength to continue protecting and providing for us all…. We love you brooooo”

