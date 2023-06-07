Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has slammed her ex-boyfriend, Falegan Opeyemi after he revealed that they can’t be friends.

Reall that in a recent video, the politician revealed that everything that happened between him and the thespian is now a past as they have both moved.

The philanthropist advised their shippers to let bygones be bygones as they ended their relationship more than 1 year ago and are now dating new people.

He also revealed that he can’t be friends with the mother of one because it’s dangerous to her relationship.

Reacting to this, Nkechi Blessing slammed Falegan Opeyemi, stating that he talks like a woman.

She claimed that it’s obvious is he nothing without her.

In her words;

“A man talking like a woman..You kuku sabi me, i am very sure you know me…So you dare not try me!!! Blo#dy c#nt!!!

That hungry one wey want grow him followers back by force sef fey talk, is it not obvious you are nothing without me? You go pay for advert for blogs na my name go full comment section. E never reach time for you to rest and leave me the hell alone? is it that hard? Like it’s been a whole year. Leave my name out of your gutter mouth..It’s enuf already!!!

When all the guys you call friends were utting you off, na that time i suppose run far.. I kuku give you space oooo, cus i know how terrible you can be..Full grown man ooo…Shame!!!”

