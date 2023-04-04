“Try and mingle with lawyers that known the law” – Portable advises as he praises his legal team (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial street-hop musician, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has advised Nigerians who are in a fix to get themselves lawyers who know the law.

You may recall that the music star had been arrested by the Ogun state police command last week Friday after he refused to follow the police officers who had visited his bar.

He had stayed in detention for three days after which he was arraigned in court and was released on bail of 300,000 naira.

Following his release from prison, portable decided to eulogize the legal team that had displayed impeccable lawyering to get him out.

He advised people who are in trouble to get themselves lawyers that actually know what they’re doing.

