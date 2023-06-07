Nigerian politician, Falegan Opeyemi has addressed those advising him to reconcile with Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday because they are good together.

In an Instagram live video, the philanthropist revealed that everything that happened between him and the actress is now a past as they have both moved.

The businessman urged their shippers to Let bygones be bygones as their relationship ended more than 1 year ago.

Falegan Opeyemi also revealed that he can’t be friends with Nkechi Blessing because it’s dangerous to her relationship.

According to him, they are both in a new relationship and he respects her a lot.

Speaking further, Felagan revealed that he likes Nkechi’s boyfriend. He disclosed that he has been watching the man’s skit way before he discovered that he is dating his ex.

Sharing the video via Instagram, he wrote;

“Why I can’t be friends with my ex , I can’t be friends with my ex right now cos it’s dangerous to her relationship, I respect her and her man pls let’s bye gone be bye gone.

She is in a relationship pls stop saying we look good together cos I have a woman aswell.

Everyone should move on pls respect her man.”

Watch the video below;

