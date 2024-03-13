BBNaija star, Queen Mercy Atang and her fiancé, King David, held their traditional marriage introduction ceremony today.

According to reports, the ceremony took place in Queen’s hometown of Akwa Ibom. The joyous occasion was undoubtedly filled with family and friends.

News of their commitment first surfaced in late February when Queen announced her engagement on the 29th.

She shared heartwarming photos and videos of King David’s romantic proposal, sending fans into a frenzy.

Now, with the marriage introduction complete, Queen Atang and King David are well on their way to married life.

Queen’s fellow Big Brother Naija star, Nini Singh, was even amongst the well-wishers at the ceremony.

Taking to Instagram page to share photos from the ceremony, the reality star wrote; “My husband paid in full, and Extra💴💴💴”

See photos and videos from the marriage introduction below;

