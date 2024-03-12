King David, the fiancee of Big brother Naija star, Queen Mercy Atang has showered her with money and praises ahead of their traditional wedding today, March 12th, 2024.

In a heartwarming video posted on his Instagram story, King David is seen showering Queen with compliments and affection ahead of their big day.

The video captures King David serenading Queen Atang at her hotel room, calling her the “wife of his youth” and expressing his admiration for her beauty.

To add to the celebratory mood, David surprises Queen with a playful rain of money.

The video has sparked positive reactions from fans. While many gushed over the latest couple, Queen’s fans appreciated David for showering their faves with love.

Watch below:

ALSO READ:“Thought you wanted to form spiritual husband” Reactions as Biodun Okeowo aka Omoborty finally unveils the face of her fiancee (Video)