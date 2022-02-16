TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell…

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” –…

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina…

“Some of your favorites are depressed, they can’t keep up with the luxury lifestyle they live online” – Tolani Baj

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Tolani Baj, has revealed that some peoples favorite celebrities are depressed because they can’t keep up with the luxury lifestyle they live online.

Tolani Baj
Tolani Baj

Taking to Snapchat, Tolani, stated that there are some celebrities who are peoples favorite, yet live a luxury lifestyle online that they can not afford in real life.

READ ALSO

“I have it all I don’t have to fake it”-…

Toyin Abraham, Anita Joseph and other celebrities react to…

She stated that, this is the reason  she loves living a simple life. She stated that she wants to live within her means.

She added that some of these celebrities are depressed because of their luxury lifestyle which is bigger than their pockets.

Her words,

“I love living a simple life. Imagine tryna be a Lekki big girl hahahahahao. Some of y’all faves are depressed because they can’t keep up with the luxe lifestyle that they’ve created online but can’t afford in real life.

Must be exhausting to constantly feel like you’re in a competition.Elemi loma last”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell vegetables in the…

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested…

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina Daniels’…

Lady shares the message her brother sent to her, after his wife lost her arms…

Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state, speaks…

Side chick and main chick reportedly fight over male lover at Ibadan mall on…

Nigerian man takes bold step, proposed to his girlfriend on Valentine’s…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Man dragged for sharing photos of lady who slept on his shoulder inside a public…

“Not my mom looking like my sister” – BBNaija’s Angel…

She trusts and respects her pastor more than me – Man announces decision…

“Some of your favorites are depressed, they can’t keep up with the…

Lady set to tie the knot with her lover, three years after summoning courage to…

BBNaija star, Tolanibaj reveals why she wants a simple life

Father laments as 19-year-old son impregnates his 28-year-old home teacher

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More