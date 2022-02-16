“Some of your favorites are depressed, they can’t keep up with the luxury lifestyle they live online” – Tolani Baj

Big Brother Naija star, Tolani Baj, has revealed that some peoples favorite celebrities are depressed because they can’t keep up with the luxury lifestyle they live online.

Taking to Snapchat, Tolani, stated that there are some celebrities who are peoples favorite, yet live a luxury lifestyle online that they can not afford in real life.

She stated that, this is the reason she loves living a simple life. She stated that she wants to live within her means.

She added that some of these celebrities are depressed because of their luxury lifestyle which is bigger than their pockets.

Her words,

“I love living a simple life. Imagine tryna be a Lekki big girl hahahahahao. Some of y’all faves are depressed because they can’t keep up with the luxe lifestyle that they’ve created online but can’t afford in real life.

Must be exhausting to constantly feel like you’re in a competition.Elemi loma last”.

