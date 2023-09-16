Nollywood actress and producer, Mary Remmy Njoku has demanded justice for the late talented Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

The thespian, who is married to Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku, in an Instagram post on today, reacted to the controversies surrounding the singer’s death and questioned the government over the value of human life in the country.

The actress, who stated that she wasn’t a fan of the singer when the deceased singer was alive, said that songs and videos of him circulating on social media moved her to tears.

Demanding justice for the young singer, she wrote: “Never really been a huge follower of Malians, thought the songs were ‘too much” for me. So, never heard of this young talent. But listening to his songs last night and watching these videos circulating the internet is tear jerking. Makes me wonder, what really is the value of a human life in Nigeria? Haba.”

The ‘Feel Good’ crooner died on Tuesday, September 12 and was immediately buried in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.