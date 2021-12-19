TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Autopsy result for late Sylvester Oromoni reportedly surfaces…

Sylvester Oromoni: “That Autopsy shocked me” –…

Bobrisky leaks his chat with Tonto Dikeh as they clash dirty on…

Davido buys Zlatan Ibile’s t-shirt worth £5000 (N2,716,590.17) 

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Davido, has shown love to singer Zlatan Ibile. He bought Zlatan Ibile’s customized t-shirt for £5000(N2,716,590.17).

Davido
Davido

This Davido did in celebration of Zlatan’s birthday. Zlatan took to his insta story to share a video of the purchase.

READ ALSO

Twitter influencer reacts to Burna Boy and Wizkid’s…

“Davido will call her after watching this video”…

Zlatan in his words;

“My brother bought my merch”.

Zlatan Ibile
Zlatan Ibile

While buying the t-shirt, Davido said;

“I don’t know how much this shirt costs but we don’t buy anything for the same price. I’m the first one to do it, I’m buying this shirt for five thousand pounds.”

In another news Davido donated over N250M he generated from his birthday fundraiser to charity. He recently announced that registration is open for orphanages who want to benefit from the fundraiser.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Autopsy result for late Sylvester Oromoni reportedly surfaces (Screenshot)

Sylvester Oromoni: “That Autopsy shocked me” – Kemi Olunloyo…

Bobrisky leaks his chat with Tonto Dikeh as they clash dirty on Instagram…

“Read carefully and observe the dates” – Tonto Dikeh says as she exposes private…

I clean Bobrisky’s an*s with two packets of cotton wool every 5 hours…

“People need to know who you are, so they can be more careful”…

“He dey rent money to spray but it is not my cup of tea”,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Davido buys Zlatan Ibile’s t-shirt worth £5000 (N2,716,590.17) 

Singer Seyi Shay hints on collaborating with Tiwa Savage

“You spent millions of dollars to fix your teeth and yansh but you forgot…

“People who read to talk are more than people who read to…

Snippets from actors Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade’s traditional…

Sylvester Oromoni: “That Autopsy shocked me” – Kemi Olunloyo…

“Just run away anytime you see me cause there will be war” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More