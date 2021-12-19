Davido buys Zlatan Ibile’s t-shirt worth £5000 (N2,716,590.17) 

Davido, has shown love to singer Zlatan Ibile. He bought Zlatan Ibile’s customized t-shirt for £5000(N2,716,590.17).

This Davido did in celebration of Zlatan’s birthday. Zlatan took to his insta story to share a video of the purchase.

Zlatan in his words;

“My brother bought my merch”.

While buying the t-shirt, Davido said;

“I don’t know how much this shirt costs but we don’t buy anything for the same price. I’m the first one to do it, I’m buying this shirt for five thousand pounds.”

In another news Davido donated over N250M he generated from his birthday fundraiser to charity. He recently announced that registration is open for orphanages who want to benefit from the fundraiser.

