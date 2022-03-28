TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25…

“Online parent, shut up your mouth before I block you!!!” – Korra…

Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he bought…

Reactions as Portable sacks his entire music team, says they are ungrateful (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Habeeb Okikiola, a Nigerian raving artist known as Portable, has sacked his whole music team, slamming them for being ungrateful.

Portable

In an Instagram video, the furious musician blasted his workers for showing ‘fake love.’

READ ALSO

“This is a real brand ambassador” – Portable praised as he…

“Just have money in this life” – Reactions as Portable is…

Portable, among others, called out his music promoter, Ijoba Danku, his Disc Jockey, and his manager, claiming that he now needs to find a new music team.

He used the example of lying to them about being broke, but they all flatly did nothing to help him.

He also claimed that they are dissatisfied despite the fact that he buys them clothes, feeds them every day, and continues to pay their salary.

Watch the video below;

See some reactions below;

monday_omoba wrote; Portable…. When u go mature bayi? Make una try the advice this guy na he don the do too much 😂

korisunmibarejr wrote; Yes you allowed to do anything you like bro 😎

lukay_dj commented; Changing your circle every now and then is not a wise thing to do, you need loyal people around you.

ikukunkemakonam had this to say: The only saving Grace Portable have is his heart of generosity.. Dude is so generous that he would want to help everybody, which is why God keep elevating him.. God who used Olamide to introduce this guy to the world didn’t make a mistake.. Mr Portable may the Lord perfect all that concerns you bro

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25 years of…

“Online parent, shut up your mouth before I block you!!!” – Korra Obidi slams a…

Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he bought cost N9M (Video)

How it started vs How it’s going: Nigerian man shows off his beautiful wife,…

Shocking moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage over a joke about his…

Nigerians tackle Annie Idibia over daughter’s exposed cleavage

“Wizkid bought a private jet and didn’t even announce it” – Fans express…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Madam marketer is advertising her business” – BBNaija’s Angel dragged…

HIV positive man hacks wife with machete for denying him s3x

“The Catholic church has the most organized structure on earth” — Bishop David…

We go use legal actions deflate that your rotten [email protected] – Ruger slams DJ…

Don’t disrespect me in the name of comedy, don’t try it again…

DJ DimpleNipple’s boyfriend insults Dprince for allegedly inviting girlfriend to…

“Leave Mercy alone, you go soon choke” – Reactions as Tacha…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More