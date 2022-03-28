Reactions as Portable sacks his entire music team, says they are ungrateful (Video)

Habeeb Okikiola, a Nigerian raving artist known as Portable, has sacked his whole music team, slamming them for being ungrateful.

In an Instagram video, the furious musician blasted his workers for showing ‘fake love.’

Portable, among others, called out his music promoter, Ijoba Danku, his Disc Jockey, and his manager, claiming that he now needs to find a new music team.

He used the example of lying to them about being broke, but they all flatly did nothing to help him.

He also claimed that they are dissatisfied despite the fact that he buys them clothes, feeds them every day, and continues to pay their salary.

monday_omoba wrote; Portable…. When u go mature bayi? Make una try the advice this guy na he don the do too much

korisunmibarejr wrote; Yes you allowed to do anything you like bro

lukay_dj commented; Changing your circle every now and then is not a wise thing to do, you need loyal people around you.

ikukunkemakonam had this to say: The only saving Grace Portable have is his heart of generosity.. Dude is so generous that he would want to help everybody, which is why God keep elevating him.. God who used Olamide to introduce this guy to the world didn’t make a mistake.. Mr Portable may the Lord perfect all that concerns you bro