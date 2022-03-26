“This is a real brand ambassador” – Portable praised as he releases jingle for Odogwu Bitters (Video

Portable Omolalomi, a popular Afrobeat singer, has astonished fans with the release of a jingle for his Odogwu Bitters brand endorsement.

This comes only days after securing a N50 million endorsement deal with Obi Cubana, a well-known businessman.

Portable announced on his Instagram page that the jingle “Obi dey show love” is now accessible to stream on all platforms.

Fans and well-wishers, on the other hand, praise the artist for taking the ambassadorial deal to greater heights.

“This is a real brand ambassador. He’s really doing his,” socialite, Tunde Ednut wrote.

Listen to the audio below …

See reactions below …

