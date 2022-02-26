TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Being A Child Of God Will Test You And Make You A Better Person” – Actress Adesua Etomi

By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress and singer, Adesua Etomi, has stated that being a child of God will put someone to test and make someone a better person.

In a post on her social media page, the actress who recently turned a musician, stated that being a child of God makes someone to have patience, love and please God.

According to her a child of God will live in peace, unlook things which steals joy, practice kindness and care for others.

She stated that a child of God will use his or her words more carefully, run from things that will take him or her away from God, and will remember that he or she was saved by the work of Grace.

She therefore stated that being a child of God will test someone and make someone a better person.

See below,

