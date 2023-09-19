BBNaija star, Tobi Bakre and his wife, Anu have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

The thespian took to his Instagram page to share the good news to his fans.

Sharing a video of him holding the newborn and his first child, the actor unveiled the name of his little princess; Kamila.A. Bakre.

Tobi Bakre went on to appreciate his wife for giving birth to their second child.

He wrote:

“Kamila A. Bakre

Thank God for His miracles. You are a miracle. What a feeling!

Girl dad! Feels like a totally different life mission and such a huge blessing.

Babuuuuuu @anu.bakre you do this one. Thanks for being strong and pushing through the 360 of the past 9 months.

What a ride. Love you to end of the world and back.

Hardly ever a time where my words fail me. No matter the English! I can’t properly articulate how I feel. It’s plennyyyy 😍🥰

Thanks to friends and Fam who have been a part of this journey. Indeed ko easy. But Nunu no worry. Na me go carry the next baby 😂

Wait o! I’m father to two kids! Mad O I Abdulmalik our watch starts now o🤺”

See his post below:

