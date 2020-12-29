Ubi Franklin’s 4th babymama, Sandra, pens down appreciation post to him after he did this to her

Music Executive, Ubi Franklin’s 4th babymama, Sandra, took to Instagram to pen down an appreciation post to him after what he did to her and her children.

According to the mother of three, Ubi Franklin sponsored her and her kids on vacation to Dubai and she is grateful for that.

Taking to Instagram to express gratitude, Sandra wrote;

‘2020 has been an unexpected year but however some good things came out from it. Business is booming, I have moved forward in many positive ways in my life that I thought I couldn’t do by myself but I’m doing it marvelously. One of my main goals was to take my kids out of the country so they can experience life outside the United States. I never planned on vacationing in Dubai with my family…..I want to give great thanks to my daughter’s father @ubifranklintriplemg for coming through in many ways I wouldn’t have imagined.

You people can call me what you want because the past with my daughter father hasn’t been the best one and has been aired out publicly but I must give credit to whom credit is due and he really tried a lot and did a lot. Even though at times we fight like cat and dog we will always try to make it work for our daughter. Thank you for the awesome gifts you gave to me and the kids At last it ended in praise.”