Nigerian singer Abolore Adegbola Akande popularly known 9ice the Ancestor will be getting married to one of his baby mamas Sunkanmin this weekend in an elaborate ceremony. Sunkami is the mother of 9ice’s daughter named Michelle Abolanle Akande, whom was born five years ago. Sunkanmi Ajala is an event planner based in Lagos. Here is a sneak peek of their prewedding album and it is super cool!

See the pre-wedding photo below:

Happy married life to the couple.

