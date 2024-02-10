Access bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe,his wife, Chioba, son and three chairman of Nigerian Exchange group has died in an helicopter crash in the USA yesterday.

The devastating news emerged late Friday, February 9th.

According to reports, the crash occurred near the border between California and Nevada in the United States.

Sadly, Herbert Wigwe, 57, his wife, and their son were among the six people who perished in the accident. The identities of the three other individuals are still being confirmed.

The exact cause of the helicopter crash remains under investigation by authorities in the United States.

Reports says the group was traveling from California to Las Vegas when the accident occurred.

Mr. Wigwe was a towering figure in the Nigerian banking industry, widely admired for his vision and leadership. He played a pivotal role in transforming Access Bank into a leading financial institution, serving as its CEO before taking the helm of Access Holdings, the parent company encompassing the bank and other financial entities.

Beyond his achievements in the financial sector, Mr. Wigwe was also the founder of Wigwe University, a new educational institution located in Rivers State. This initiative reflected his commitment to contributing to the future of Nigeria through education.

