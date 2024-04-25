In a social media post, Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, Justin Dean expressed strong disapproval about their 4-year-old daughter, Athena’s dancing.

The child was reportedly twerking, a dance move sometimes considered sexualized.

Korra Obidi’s ex-husband criticized the parenting choices of Korra Obidi. He accused her of failing to “protect the innocent.

Writing further, Justin sarcastically referenced “women supporting women,” implying he believes Korra Obidi will receive undue support from women regardless of her parenting choices.

In his words;

“My 4 year old is twerking at me and thinks it’s cute. WTF. How is this women supporting women? Protect the innocent for f&cks sakes,”

His post has sparked reactions online.

Many people blamed Korra Obidi for the child’s dancing, suggesting her profession and past behavior are to blame.

Some promote traditional values in choosing a spouse for the sake of raising children.

Others defend edher by highlighting that it’s the 21st century and dance styles like twerking are becoming more accepted.

Keeping up with Phina said: “That’s why is always good for men/women to marry right for the seek of your future kids.”

Jj Bags penned: “What do u expect? You married her mom while she was twerking.”

Neo Bethani – Manyonyi added: “You allowed that when the mom was still pregnant and that how she got it. What you marry is what you bear.”

Jadee Rutter wrote: “Because she watches mummy all the time such a bad thing to do in front of the children.”

Jocelyn Sambat Davis said: “No problem if your daughter is twerking we are in the 2024th century where everything is normal especially when it comes to dancing😊.”

Fernuda Nicholas Paul wrote: “But twerking is their mom’s favorite thing to do and you know that, you were in it too so what would you expect than a twerking child too.

