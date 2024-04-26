Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing has spoken out in support of clergyman Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, also known as Prophet Odumeje.

Recall that the man of God, who is the founder of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, had faced criticism for his preaching style.

In an interview on the show “Inside Scoop,” hosted by reality TV star Uriel Oputa, Nkechi Blessing denied accusations that Odumeje is a fake pastor.

She described her own experience with Odumeje, saying he gave her accurate insights into her life’s challenges and offered solutions.

She said;

“Our favourite fake pastor, the first time I had encounter with Odumeje, I was shocked to my bone marrow, yes the man will tell you, everything about your life.

He is not just telling you, he is giving you the solution, Odumeje is a true man of God, I’m saying it here categorically, Odumeje can actually heal people 101%, because of the fact that he does not know how to communicate well in good English does not make him a fake pastor.”

