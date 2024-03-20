Zenith Bank Plc announced the appointment of Dr. Adaora Umeoji as its new Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2024.

The banker will be the first woman to hold this position in the bank’s history.

Adaora Umeoji brings nearly 30 years of banking experience to the role, with the last 26 years spent at Zenith Bank itself. She most recently served as the bank’s Deputy Managing Director since 2016.

“Dr. Umeoji’s appointment is a testament to our commitment to leadership development and promoting talent from within the bank,” said a statement from Zenith Bank.

Umeoji holds an impressive academic background, including attending programs at Harvard Business School, Columbia Business School, and Wharton Business School.

First Degree

– University of Jos (Sociology)

– Accounting BSc

– Baze University (Law, LLB, 1st Class)

Masters Degree

– University of Salford, UK (Masters in Law)

– University of Calabar (MBA)

Doctorate Degree

– Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from Apollos University, Montana, USA

Certifications

– Graduate of Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School

– Strategic thinking and management programme at Wharton Business School, Pennsylvania, USA

– Certificate in Leading Global Businesses from Harvard Business School, Boston, USA

Fellowships

– Fellow, Chattered Bankers Institute of London

– Chartered Institute Bankers of Nigeria

– Institute of Credit Administration

– Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria

– Institute of Chartered Mediators & Conciliators

– Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators of Nigeria, amongst others.

This appointment signifies a significant step forward for Zenith Bank in terms of diversity in leadership. Dr. Umeoji’s extensive experience and qualifications position her well to lead the bank into the future.

She succeeds Ebenezer Onyeagwu, whose five-year tenure ends on May 31, 2024.

