Ifemaranma, the wife of Nollywood actor, Onny Michael has celebrated his birthday with a series of heartfelt messages.

Taking to her Instagram page, the makeup artist expressed her deep appreciation for him, highlighting his hardworking nature and dedication to their family.

She described him as the “most hardworking being I know” and went on to thank him for “everything you do for me and the kids.”

In her words;

“From the one and only UNDERSTANDING WIFE

Saying HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my King💜💜💜💜

The most hardworking being I know,very focused

Thanks for all you do for me and the kids we love you forever 💋💋💋”

In another post, the proud wife and mother expressed her immense pride in Onny Michael.

Demonstrating her understanding of the challenges he faces, she acknowledged his fatigue and stress.

The fashionista specifically mentioned his work-related pressures and the burden of providing for the family.

She wrote;

“To my husband, I know your tired, I know you are stressed out about work and the responsibilities of providing. But I need you to know that we are so proud of you.

I want you to know that I see you. I see everything you do for us and our family. I choose you and forever will every single day and I’m proud to call you mine.”

“Forever Mine💜💜💜

Odogwu Nwoke

Silent spender

Am super proud of you always 🙌💯

@onnymichael love honey 💋💋💋”

See the posts below;

