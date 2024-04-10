Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode has publicly expressed her gratitude to senior colleague Funke Akindele for providing critical financial aid during a difficult time.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian countered recent rumors regarding Akindele’s treatment of staff by sharing a personal story.

Juliana Olayode disclosed that Funke Akindele offered significant financial support when her mother was diagnosed with fibroids.

According to her, the movie producer emptied her account to ensure that her mother received prompt medical attention at a private hospital.

She went on to express her deep appreciation for Akindele’s compassion and selflessness.

She further lauded the actress’ strength, resilience, and numerous achievements, both personal and professional.

In her words;

“Mamaaaaaaaaaaaaa @funkejenifaakindele

Olufunke Omo Akindele, the one who the Lord delights in.

The apple of God’s eyes, the one who has found favor in the sight of God, the one whom God has clothed with so much grace and glory, the one whom God has enthroned!!!! The one whose path is like a shining light, the one whose light can not be dimmed!

Olufunke Omo Akindele, the one who has gone through fire and came out without smelling like smoke, is a strong woman, a resilient woman, an Amazon, a phenomenal woman, a pacesetter, a record breaker, and a good woman.

My mum would have died of fibroid years ago, had you not emptied your account to make sure that she was taken to a private hospital and treated immediately.

You do a lot of good but you don’t post about it, you don’t do it for publicity, a lot of people are on your payroll, and you have done so much that an Instagram caption would not be enough to talk about it.

You have worked so hard to be where you are and God backed you up. You will never fall and you will never fail, the mighty hand of God will continue to carry you for the rest of your life.

You, your children, and everything that concerns you is covered by God!!!!

I LOVE YOU MAMA”.

See below;