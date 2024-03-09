Shyngle Wigwe, father of the late businessman and Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, suffered a medical episode on Saturday and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to reports, he slumped and was rushed to the hospital.

The nature of the medical episode is not currently known.

This news comes as mourners gather in Isiokpo, Rivers State for the funeral service of Herbert Wigwe, his wife Doreen, and son Chizzy.

The trio tragically died in a helicopter crash in the United States in February. Their funeral is being held today, March 9th, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Addressing those who reported that the father of Herbert Wigwe was dead, Popular influencer, Tony Ogbuagu wrote:

“Herbert Wigwe’s father is not dead please. He only slumped and has been taken to the hospital. Make una slow down with all these bad news.”

ALSO READ: “My Queen, the most beautiful woman on earth” Alex Kleanson pens sweet note to wife, Ekene Umenwa on International Women’s Day