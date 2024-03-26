In a controversial statement, Nigerian pastor Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, known as Odumeje, credited his spiritual power, “Abido Shaker,” for the recent decline in the US dollar ‘s value against the Nigerian naira.

He said this during a church service.

Odumeje declared he had vowed to use this power to combat the rising dollar and claimed success.

He emphasized that this feat was beyond the capabilities of any other pastor in the country.

His outburst has sparked reactions online.Many people expressed skepticism, questioning his religious sincerity.

Some people took a humorous approach, urging him to use his powers on other pressing issues.Others accused Odumeje of disrespecting Christianity for attention.

nwaoke_ocha remarked: “E go shock Una say na only this man amongst all the pastors for naija go make heaven”

__tobe_ penned: “No pastor try that kind!!! Ride on pastor!! Next one na Dabush Kabash! That one fuel go drop to 30 Naira per liter 😤😤😤🤣”

nosakhare2024 wrote: “Nigerians expression when Dollar was $1450 one month ago: 😩😢😭😫

Nigerians expression when Dollar is $1450 Today: 😊☺️😌😗☺️

If you know you know 😂”

sasha_itota said: “This guy is making caricature of Christianity, he knows exactly what his doing, his just a clout chaser”

makanakiiil asked: “Hahaha… Our papa, why you no fit use gandugaganduza to correct your English???😂😂😂”

Watch below;

