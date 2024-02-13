A video of the late Nigerian billionaire, Herbert Wigwe’s multi-billion naira Lagos residence has been circulating on social media.

The video showcases the interior and exterior of the 20-bedroom mansion, which sits on a vast plot of land.

The engineering firm that constructed Herbert Wigwe’s residence, Craneburg, claims that it took them 22 months to complete the project.

It has also been reported that Late Wigwe moved into the property late last year and planned for it to be his retirement home, alongside his other luxury properties in Lagos.

The Video has sparked reactions online.

@justmoneyforever: “This is why I like Very good food, Because that’s the only thing we go with when the last bell rings.”

@Adekunle_One: “His surviving kids won’t live here for 10 years cumulative in their entire live time. Kids that are US based. May his soul rest in peace.”

@c_a_t_0001: “Seeing things like this makes me take a week long break from all the hustles and bustles of life and engage myself in sober reflection and life examination. In truth all this “gidi-gidi ” of life no too dey necessary but you no go allow hunger kill you.”

@yvonnesylvester: “I was privy to see the master plan (Aka 3D) of this house and brethren I can tell you that this house was planned to be a heaven on earth. When news of their death filtered in, I just wept.”

Watch the video below:

