Nigerian singing lovebirds, Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi, got engaged in 2018 and finally tied the knot in January 2019. Ever since their union, we have been getting the best of every bit they exhibit.

The celebrity couple took to their individual Instagram pages to wish their numerous fans a Merry Christmas with a loved-up photo they posted along with the Xmas message.

In the photo, Simi can be seen sitting on the laps of Adekunle Gold with an adorable Christmas tree perfecting their background.

Adekunle Gold, who is still rocking his new look, captioned the photo;

‘Merry Christmas to you from the Kosokos’,

And Simi on the other hand who has been reportedly pregnant but yet to confirm it, shared another photo with the witty words;

‘Merry Christmas from the children of Shola and Folake’.

See the beautiful photos below:

