Controversial actress Afia Schwarzenegger posted a photo on Christmas eve that has got her fans talking!

Afia became the topic of discussion after she posted the photo that featured the actress and one of her twin sons all loved-up!

The actress is seen in a hot pant whilst her son has locked his arms around her waist and lied at her back.

Even though a mother and her son are obviously bonding, social media users are rather not okay with their pose.

Some of them are saying stuff that are totally forbidden!!

Check out the photo below;

HOT NOW