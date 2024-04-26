Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has been acknowledged by FilmOne, a major entertainment company in Nigeria for her work behind the scenes.

The company recently awarded the movie star “producer of the week” on social media.

This recognition signifies Kadiri’s expanding influence in Nollywood. While known for her acting, this award highlights her success as a producer.

Note that in less than one year, Ruth has launched the careers of over nine young actors in her films.

In an industry that often prioritizes experience, Kadiri’s willingness to champion fresh faces is seen as a significant contribution to Nollywood’s future.

Sharing the news of her award, FilmOne revealed that Ruth Kadiri has She has captured the hearts of fans around the world with her relatable and heartfelt movies.

The post reads;

“Today, we’re excited to shine the spotlight on this talented industry veteran, @ruthkadiri.

Shine on! 👏👏”

See below;

