Wizkid’s fans have been left with no other choice than to now derive entertainment from his suspicious association with older ladies in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

At his show, “Starboy Fest”, a few days ago, the singer was pictured with Genevieve Nnaji. where he was spotted s whispering into the ear of the delectable actress as he wrapped his arms around her and the picture became the trending topic on everybody’s feed on social media. It also caused mixed reactions as some celebrities warned Wizkid to stay off the actress.

We haven’t pushed that down our throats yet, another video of the Starboy has emerged and is currently circulating online.

The video captures the moment popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham could be seen kissing a shy Wizkid on the cheeks.

Now, the singer has set tongues rolling on social media again as fans are now beginning to conclude that the older female celebrities can’t resist the Starboy.

Watch the video below:

