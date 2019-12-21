Regina Daniels has been a globethrotter who is not only living the good life, but also living literally enviable life since she got married to her billionsure husband, Ned Nwoko.

For the most of her time since marriage, she isn’t either in Abuja; the capital of the Federal bloc of Nigeria, Dubai; the most populous city in the UAE, or just in one luxurious city having her best moments. Now the young actress has landed in Burkina Faso per her Instagram location.

She and Billionaire Ned Nwoko are currently in partnership with Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid for a project that will put an end to malaria, so we guess she is there for business but if it is for pleasure, we are certain the people are going to fall in love with her.

