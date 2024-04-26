BBTitans star, Yvonne Godswill has ignited debate online with her recent comments about relationships.

During an appearance on Cool FM’s “Big Friday Show With Tach,” the reality star stated a preference for dating a wealthy man who cheats on her over a faithful partner who struggles financially.

Yvonne Godswill explained her reasoning, stating that money is an important factor in a relationship and that cheating isn’t necessarily a deal breaker for her.

She emphasized that she doesn’t condone cheating but finds it more tolerable if the partner is wealthy.

However, she clarifies that excessive disrespect, especially in public, would be a reason to end the relationship.

In her words;

“I prefer dating a rich man who cheats on me to a faithful broke man.

“Men are the same. You see that money? You can never take money out of the relationship. I’m not saying it’s okay to cheat. Please, don’t cheat on me.

“You know the worst thing? When a broke man now cheats on you it’s like double suffering. So, I would rather stick to a rich guy who would apologize and keep it moving. But when the disrespect gets too much I hate disrespect, especially when it’s on a public platform. I’m very big on respect. So if you disrespect me, I’m going to walk away.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “We find love in unexpected places” – Bimbo Ademoye writes as she shares loved-up photo with Timini Egbuson, fans react