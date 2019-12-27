2019 Grammy nominee, Burna Boy is making the news again, after buying a Rolls Royce Phantom!

This is coming barely a week after he acquired for himself a Ferarri reportedly worth $190,000.

The Rolls Royce is said to be worth a whopping $346,000 (N125 million) and the singer’s own came in a glossy red and black colour.

The singer shared a video of himself in his powerful machine on his Instagram stories.

Video BElow:

