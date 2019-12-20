An American man named Melvin Harris III from Phoenix, Arizona was horrified when he learned that Leon Armstrong tried to sneak into the public restroom stall that Harris’ daughter was in. This was reported to have happened Back in August 2018,

Enraged after hearing the news, Melvin got into a fight with Armstrong and it led to the death of the latter. In a report on The Shade Room, Melvin has officially been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Further reports revealed how the fight happened, read below:

Harris was waiting in the parking lot of a local gas station for his daughter and her friends, when Armstrong approached him and asked for money. Harris gave him money and Armstrong went back inside the gas station. As Harris’ daughter returned to the car, she told her father that Armstrong tried to enter the locked women’s restroom stall while she was inside. As security escorted Armstrong out of the store, Harris’ daughter pointed him out. Harris then “told the security guard he needed to take care of the situation, or [Harris] would do it himself.” Harris punched Armstrong in the face, knocking him to the ground. He told police he only hit Armstrong once, but police documents state he continued to punch and kick Armstrong before leaving the scene. Following the fatal encounter, Armstrong was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to a fatal brain injury days later.

