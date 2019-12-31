Michael Egwuagu, the former University of Texas football player accused of murdering his sister on Friday, can be heard confessing to the crime in a video recording that captured the moments immediately following Jennifer Ebichi’s death, according to police.

“I killed Jennifer,” Michael, 25, can be heard saying in footage captured by a doorbell camera as he left Ebichi’s home outside Pflugerville.

The 32-year-old deceased was in her first trimester of pregnancy. Martin Egwuagu, Michael‘ older brother and Ebichi’s twin, told police that he received a text message from Jennifer around 5:30 a.m. Friday stating that Michael “was at the residence and was having a crisis.”

Martin then spoke with his brother on the phone in an attempt to calm him down when he heard him make several strange statements.

Then around 4:10 p.m., he received another text from his sister asking him to come to the house, when he arrived, he saw a woman he recognized as a member of the church he attends standing on the front lawn with Ebichi’s oldest child covered in blood.

Martin then went inside of the residence, where he found Ebichi lying on the kitchen floor in a large pool of blood with one dozen to two dozen stab wounds. .

Outside, he found Michael in the street kneeling down as though praying. When he walked up to him, Michael told him that he was “one of the good ones.”

The woman standing on the lawn told police that Ebichi also had contacted her and asked her to come to her house. When the woman arrived, she heard Ebichi, her children and Michael screaming and yelling inside the house.

Soon after she saw the suspect exit the home smiling and holding a bloody kitchen knife when he told her, “I killed Jennifer,” then walked into the street and knelt, police said.

Michael Egwuagu was being held in the Travis County Jail as of Sunday. His bail has been set at $500,000

