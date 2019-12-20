Former Big Brother Africa housemate Lilian Afegbai dishes out a note of advice to ladies, urging them to be certain about who they want to settle with and not just jump into marriage.
She further urged ladies not to marry from the category of guys that are addressed f*ck boys, hence a proper observation of their man is advises.
Read the actress' advice to the ladies below…
LADIES: If you don’t start respecting yourself and dignity as a woman. No man will, start working hard and structuring your life. It’s not easy to make millions but it’s very achievable if you work hard and also work smart. These men want you to keep asking them for one million, instead of helping you achieve your goals. They know if you start investing in yourself, they can’t make you feel less anymore……. Relationship would come eventually.
it’s better to wait and marry right than marry wrong. So many f**k boys/ men out there.
We have all done things we are not proud of, that shouldn’t define you. Nobody in this world is a saint, na who dem catch na em be thief. It’s not too late to focus and achieve all your heart desires!!!!!!!!! If you are from a poor background, change your story. That should not be an excuse to settle
