BBNAIJA pepper dem housemates Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem have taken their romance to the ultimate level as they announced their engagement on Christmas Day. The couple who kept their relationship under the radar shocked a lot of fans as things escalated quickly between the duo.

Khafi posted the good news on Instagram, with a photo of the lovers locked in a bearhug, with Khafi holding a paper sign: “I said Yes”. “Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever”, Khafi wrote from Cape Verde, adding the hashtag #MrsEkpataloading.

Celebrities and fans alike have reacted to the good news. Former housemates, Ike, Esther, Diane, and many others are already agog with the news, with many wishing them a happy union.

See their reactions below:

