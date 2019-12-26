Wizkid has made a key announcement to his fans via the singer’s Twitter page with approximately 4.5million fans. The Starboi stated that he is working on releasing two more albums before he retires as “Wizkid”.

He announced the plans to have a name change after on Twitter two days ago, 24th of December, stating that the last album will come after his most anticipated album, ‘Made in Lagos’.

After Made in Lagos! I’m giving y’all one last album as Wizkid.

Wizkid also revealed in the same space that he is set to unite babymamas for 2020 grand Wedding.

Wizkid stated that he has choosen to change his ways and has announced that he will be getting married come the year 2020 when he finally turns 30.

Wizkid started recording music at the age of 11 and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed. Wizkid signed a record deal with Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) in 2009. He rose to prominence after releasing “Holla at Your Boy”, the lead single from his debut studio album Superstar (2011).

