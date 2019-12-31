Popular Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley shut down the highly prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites as he held his Marlian Festival yesterday, 3oth of December 2019. As you would have it, when the President of ‘No Mannaz gang’ calls for a general conference, the good, the bad and the ugly would be in full attendance.

The Eko Hotels and Suites was swamped last night as Marlians made their way into the Convention Centre of the National Monument. Reports have it that some criminals under the aegis of ‘Marlians’ grabbed the opportunity to gatecrash the event, steal from unsuspecting ‘junior marlians’ and tried exhibiting their intrinsic traits but the security agents were on ground to make them dance “Soapy’ in Kirikiri.

In all, it was an energetic night that saw Nigeria’s finest artistes grace the stage and the “No Belt” president impressed his subject as they all danced till the legs cramped up.

See some visual representation from the event below: