Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Odi Okojie is now a proud owner of a new hotel in Lagos. He calls it Henod Luxury Hotels and it’s located at No. 12/14 Akinola Street Off Ahmed Mohammed Street, Pipeline, Abule Egba, Lagos.

Announcing the launching of his hotel on his Instagram page, Prince Odi said: “Our God that began this good work, has completed it.”

Mercy Johnson also shared photos and video of her husband’s hotel on her Instagram to support him.

In other news, Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide aka Trident Queen, received a Mercedes Benz from her fans on her birthday. The luxury vehicle was presented to her after a private, star-studded birthday bash.

