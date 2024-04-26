The family of Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwodo aka Junior Pope, who tragically passed away in early April, has released his funeral arrangements

Recall that the movie star was one of five people who drowned in a boating accident on the Anam River in Anambra State on April 10th, 2024.

The family of Junior Pope has now released details for his Funeral arrangements, which will begin in May and culminate in his burial on May 17th.

A memorial service was already held on April 23rd at Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish in Asaba, Delta State.

The remaining ceremonies will be held in Enugu and Odonwodo’s hometown of Ukehe, offering opportunities for those who knew and loved him to pay their respects.

Here’s a breakdown of the upcoming schedule:

May 13th: Requiem Mass at Christ the King Catholic Parish, G.R.A, Enugu.

May 14th: Evening of tributes and a candlelight vigil at Amadeo Event Centre, Enugu, starting at 5:00 PM.

May 16th: Wakekeeping at Odonwodo’s country home in Uwala Abaka, Ukehe.

May 17th:

Funeral Mass at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe.

Burial at Odonwodo’s country home.

Interment following the burial service.

May 20th: Thanksgiving Mass at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe.

See below;

